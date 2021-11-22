Twitter
Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation found using ticker (ADC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 78 calculating the average target price we see 81.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.3%. The day 50 moving average is 69.57 and the 200 day MA is 70.08. The company has a market cap of $4,861m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.agreerealty.com

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.

15 November 2021

