Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 78 calculating the mean target price we have 81.5. With the stocks previous close at 71.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The day 50 moving average is 69.28 while the 200 day moving average is 71.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,898m. Company Website: http://www.agreerealty.com

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.