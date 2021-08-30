Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 78 and has a mean target at 81.58. Now with the previous closing price of 73.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The 50 day MA is 74.18 while the 200 day moving average is 70.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,099m. Company Website: http://www.agreerealty.com

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.