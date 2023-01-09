Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 71 calculating the average target price we see 76.05. With the stocks previous close at 69.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The day 50 moving average is 69.93 and the 200 day moving average is 70.9. The market cap for the company is $6,294m. Find out more information at: https://www.agreerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $6,933m based on the market concensus.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.