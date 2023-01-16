Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation found using ticker (ADC) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 71 with a mean TP of 76.58. With the stocks previous close at 75.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The 50 day MA is 70.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 71.1. The market cap for the company is $6,653m. Company Website: https://www.agreerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $6,781m based on the market concensus.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.