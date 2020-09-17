Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited with ticker code (AEM) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 71 calculating the mean target price we have 85.9. With the stocks previous close at 86.47 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 80.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 63.07. The market cap for the company is $20,771m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

