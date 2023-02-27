Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.4% Upside

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited found using ticker (AEM) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 69 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 62.82. Now with the previous closing price of 45.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.4%. The 50 day MA is 52.88 and the 200 day MA is 47.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,838m. Find out more information at: https://www.agnicoeagle.com

The potential market cap would be $28,839m based on the market concensus.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s LaRonde mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of approximately 3.0 million ounces of gold. It is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.