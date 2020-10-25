Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited with ticker code (AEM) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 123 and 71 with the average target price sitting at 90.57. Now with the previous closing price of 79.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 80.83 and the 200 day MA is 70.34. The market cap for the company is $19,140m. Visit the company website at: http://www.agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

