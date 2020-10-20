Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited found using ticker (AEM) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 123 and 71 calculating the mean target price we have 90.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 81.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day MA is 80.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 69.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,229m. Find out more information at: http://www.agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

