Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 99.0% Upside

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited with ticker code (AEM) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 133.86 and 68.55 calculating the mean target price we have 101.81. Now with the previous closing price of 51.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 99.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 56.35 and the 200 day moving average is 62.43. The market cap for the company is $12,334m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.