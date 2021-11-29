Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.9% Upside

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited with ticker code (AEM) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135.76 and 76.06 calculating the mean target price we have 99.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 92.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 60.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,691m. Find out more information at: http://www.agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.