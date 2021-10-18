Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.3% Upside

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited with ticker code (AEM) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 134.95 and 78.35 with the average target price sitting at 103.24. With the stocks previous close at 57.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 78.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.4 while the 200 day moving average is 61.8. The company has a market cap of $14,057m. Visit the company website at: http://www.agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.