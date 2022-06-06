Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.0% Upside

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited found using ticker (AEM) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 103.78 and 82.03 calculating the average target price we see 90.37. With the stocks previous close at 55.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.19 while the 200 day moving average is 54.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,690m. Visit the company website at: https://www.agnicoeagle.com

The potential market cap would be $40,246m based on the market concensus.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s LaRonde mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of approximately 3.0 million ounces of gold. It is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.