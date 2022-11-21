Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.0% Upside

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited with ticker code (AEM) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 61.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The day 50 moving average is 43.19 while the 200 day moving average is 49.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,885m. Visit the company website at: https://www.agnicoeagle.com

The potential market cap would be $28,447m based on the market concensus.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s LaRonde mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of approximately 3.0 million ounces of gold. It is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.