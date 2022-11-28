Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited found using ticker (AEM) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 62.01. With the stocks previous close at 49.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.68 and the 200 day moving average is 49.66. The company has a market cap of $22,738m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.agnicoeagle.com

The potential market cap would be $28,307m based on the market concensus.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s LaRonde mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of approximately 3.0 million ounces of gold. It is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.