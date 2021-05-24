Twitter
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited with ticker code (AEM) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 104 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 82.76. Now with the previous closing price of 73.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The day 50 moving average is 66.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 66.78. The market cap for the company is $17,522m. Find out more information at: http://www.agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

