AGNC Investment Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 89.9% Upside

AGNC Investment Corp. with ticker code (AGNC) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20.25 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 18.48. Now with the previous closing price of 9.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 89.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.99. The market cap for the company is $5,074m. Visit the company website at: http://www.agnc.com

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

