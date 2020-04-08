AGNC Investment Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 66.0% Upside

AGNC Investment Corp. with ticker code (AGNC) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at 17.23. With the stocks previous close at 10.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 66.0%. The 50 day MA is 14.32 and the 200 day MA is 16.61. The company has a market cap of $5,685m. Company Website: http://www.agnc.com

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

