AGNC Investment Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -6.5% Downside

AGNC Investment Corp. with ticker code (AGNC) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 19.25 and 16.5 and has a mean target at 18.34. With the stocks previous close at 19.62 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.5%. The 50 day MA is 18.63 and the 200 day MA is 17.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,419m. Find out more information at: http://www.agnc.com

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

