AGNC Investment Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 41.9% Upside

AGNC Investment Corp. found using ticker (AGNC) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20.25 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 18.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.9%. The 50 day MA is 15.63 while the 200 day moving average is 16.83. The market cap for the company is $6,318m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.agnc.com

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

