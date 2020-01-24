AGNC Investment Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -4.6% Downside

AGNC Investment Corp. found using ticker (AGNC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 19 and 16.5 calculating the mean target price we have 17.52. Now with the previous closing price of 18.36 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -4.6%. The 50 day MA is 17.8 while the 200 day moving average is 16.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,969m. Find out more information at: http://www.agnc.com

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.