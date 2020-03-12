AGNC Investment Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

AGNC Investment Corp. found using ticker (AGNC) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20.25 and 17 with a mean TP of 18.48. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.32 while the 200 day moving average is 17.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,194m. Visit the company website at: http://www.agnc.com

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn