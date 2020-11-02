Agilent Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Agilent Technologies found using ticker (A) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $110.00 and $100. with a mean TP of $104.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at $102.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The day 50 moving average is $102.29 and the 200 day MA is $92.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,475m. Find out more information at: http://www.agilent.com

Agilent Technologies provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment, genetic data management, and interpretation support software; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, compliance support, and software as a service, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer’s representatives, and electronic commerce. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

