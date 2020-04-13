Agile Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 310.5% Upside

Agile Therapeutics found using ticker (AGRX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 7.8. With the stocks previous close at 1.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 310.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $190m. Company Website: http://www.agiletherapeutics.com

Agile Therapeutics, a women’s healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

