Agile Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 271.4% Upside

Agile Therapeutics found using ticker (AGRX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 7.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 271.4%. The day 50 moving average is 2 and the 200 day MA is 2.3. The company has a market cap of $191m. Visit the company website at: http://www.agiletherapeutics.com

Agile Therapeutics, a women’s healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

