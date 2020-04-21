Agile Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 249.8% Upside

Agile Therapeutics found using ticker (AGRX) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 6 with a mean TP of 7.8. Now with the previous closing price of 2.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 249.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.29. The company has a market cap of $190m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.agiletherapeutics.com
Agile Therapeutics, a women’s healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.