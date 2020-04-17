Agile Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 246.7% Upside

Agile Therapeutics found using ticker (AGRX) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 7.8. Now with the previous closing price of 2.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 246.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.05 and the 200 day moving average is 2.26. The market cap for the company is $194m. Find out more information at: http://www.agiletherapeutics.com

Agile Therapeutics, a women’s healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

