Agile Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 163.6% Upside

Agile Therapeutics with ticker code (AGRX) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 7 with a mean TP of 8.25. With the stocks previous close at 3.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 163.6%. The 50 day MA is 3.05 while the 200 day moving average is 3. The market cap for the company is $266m. Find out more information at: http://www.agiletherapeutics.com

Agile Therapeutics, a women’s healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.