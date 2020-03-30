Aggreko plc 21.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Aggreko plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AGK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Aggreko plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 350 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -21.3% from the opening price of 445 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 229.8 points and decreased 397.4 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 881 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 285.9 GBX.

Aggreko plc has a 50 day moving average of 685.66 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 785.45. There are currently 256,128,201 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,612,101. Market capitalisation for LON:AGK is £1,121,329,228 GBP.

