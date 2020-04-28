Aggreko plc 15.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Aggreko plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AGK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Aggreko plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 350 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -15.8% from the opening price of 415.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 37.6 points and decreased 384.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 881 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 285.9 GBX.

Aggreko plc has a 50 day moving average of 554.75 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 754.02. There are currently 256,128,201 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,675,502. Market capitalisation for LON:AGK is £1,100,838,972 GBP.

