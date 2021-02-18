Agenus Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.4% Upside

Agenus Inc. found using ticker (AGEN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 72.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.83 and the 200 day MA is 3.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $875m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://agenusbio.com

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs, including Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neo-epitopes; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists which is in clinical trial phase I for the dose escalation study; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1223, a novel bispecific antibody designed to deplete regulatory T cells which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; GS-1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFÃ TRAP bi-functional antibody which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and TIGIT antibodies. In addition, it engages in the development of INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; and MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.