AFLAC Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

AFLAC Incorporated found using ticker (AFL) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 80 and 57 with the average target price sitting at 71.58. With the stocks previous close at 68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 70.95 and the 200 day moving average is 63.23. The market cap for the company is $42,188m. Find out more information at: https://www.aflac.com

The potential market cap would be $44,409m based on the market concensus.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.