AFLAC Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

AFLAC Incorporated found using ticker (AFL) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 41.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The day 50 moving average is 35.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,017m. Find out more information at: http://www.aflac.com

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

