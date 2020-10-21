AFLAC Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

AFLAC Incorporated with ticker code (AFL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 34 and has a mean target at 42.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The day 50 moving average is 36.92 while the 200 day moving average is 36.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,007m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aflac.com

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

