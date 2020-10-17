AFLAC Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

AFLAC Incorporated with ticker code (AFL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 34 with a mean TP of 42.6. With the stocks previous close at 37.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,670m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aflac.com

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

