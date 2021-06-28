AFLAC Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

AFLAC Incorporated with ticker code (AFL) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 56.1. Now with the previous closing price of 53.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.59 and the 200 day MA is 50.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,852m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aflac.com

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical care, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.