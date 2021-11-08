AFLAC Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

AFLAC Incorporated with ticker code (AFL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 54 calculating the average target price we see 58.6. Now with the previous closing price of 55.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.92. The market cap for the company is $37,542m. Find out more information at: http://www.aflac.com

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical care, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.