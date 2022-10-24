AFLAC Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

AFLAC Incorporated with ticker code (AFL) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 67 and 54 calculating the mean target price we have 62.15. Now with the previous closing price of 59.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 60.11 and the 200 day moving average is 60.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $38,528m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aflac.com

The potential market cap would be $40,482m based on the market concensus.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Columbus, Georgia.