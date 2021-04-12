AFLAC Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

AFLAC Incorporated with ticker code (AFL) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 46 and has a mean target at 51.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 50.54 and the 200 day MA is 44.38. The market cap for the company is $35,508m. Find out more information at: http://www.aflac.com

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical care, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.