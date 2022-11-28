AFLAC Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.9% Downside

AFLAC Incorporated with ticker code (AFL) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 54 with the average target price sitting at 67.77. Now with the previous closing price of 72 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 63.09 and the 200 day MA is 60.65. The company has a market cap of $45,080m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aflac.com

The potential market cap would be $42,431m based on the market concensus.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Columbus, Georgia.