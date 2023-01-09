Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

AFLAC Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

Broker Ratings

AFLAC Incorporated with ticker code (AFL) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 80 and 54 with a mean TP of 67.77. With the stocks previous close at 71.5 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.2%. The 50 day MA is 69.92 and the 200 day moving average is 61.93. The company has a market cap of $45,913m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aflac.com

The potential market cap would be $43,518m based on the market concensus.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Columbus, Georgia.

