AFLAC Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.0% Downside

AFLAC Incorporated found using ticker (AFL) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 57 calculating the mean target price we have 68.92. Now with the previous closing price of 71.8 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 70.69 while the 200 day moving average is 62.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $45,297m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aflac.com

The potential market cap would be $43,480m based on the market concensus.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Columbus, Georgia.