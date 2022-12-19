AFLAC Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.3% Downside

AFLAC Incorporated with ticker code (AFL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 54 with a mean TP of 67.77. With the stocks previous close at 69.33 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.8 and the 200 day MA is 61.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $42,916m. Company Website: https://www.aflac.com

The potential market cap would be $41,950m based on the market concensus.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Columbus, Georgia.