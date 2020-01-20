AFH Financial Group Plc 43.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

AFH Financial Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AFHP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. AFH Financial Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 569 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 43.3% from the opening price of 397 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 42 points and increased 122 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 403.85 GBX while the 52 week low is 260 GBX.

AFH Financial Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 332.23 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 322.46. There are currently 42,741,646 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 71,418. Market capitalisation for LON:AFHP is £172,244,515 GBP.