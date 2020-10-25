Affiliated Managers Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

Affiliated Managers Group with ticker code (AMG) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 87 and 72 with the average target price sitting at 77.19. With the stocks previous close at 79.05 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 71.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 69.98. The company has a market cap of $3,696m. Visit the company website at: http://www.amg.com

Affiliated Managers Group, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn