Affiliated Managers Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Affiliated Managers Group with ticker code (AMG) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 246 and 148 with the average target price sitting at 180.5. With the stocks previous close at 165.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The 50 day MA is 162.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 148.99. The company has a market cap of $6,962m. Find out more information at: http://www.amg.com

Affiliated Managers Group, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.