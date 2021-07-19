Twitter
Affiliated Managers Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Affiliated Managers Group found using ticker (AMG) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 246 and 148 with a mean TP of 180.5. Now with the previous closing price of 168.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 162.02 and the 200 day moving average is 146.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,926m. Visit the company website at: http://www.amg.com

Affiliated Managers Group, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

