Affiliated Managers Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Affiliated Managers Group with ticker code (AMG) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 232 and 160 with the average target price sitting at 195.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 158.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 157.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 160.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,595m. Find out more information at: http://www.amg.com

Affiliated Managers Group, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

