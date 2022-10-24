Affiliated Managers Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Affiliated Managers Group with ticker code (AMG) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 126 calculating the mean target price we have 139.67. Now with the previous closing price of 115.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day MA is 124.53 while the 200 day moving average is 130.97. The market cap for the company is $4,554m. Find out more information at: https://www.amg.com

The potential market cap would be $5,507m based on the market concensus.

Affiliated Managers Group, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.