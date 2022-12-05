Affiliated Managers Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Affiliated Managers Group found using ticker (AMG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 192 and 148 with the average target price sitting at 167.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 162.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The 50 day MA is 132.44 while the 200 day moving average is 130.27. The company has a market cap of $6,120m. Visit the company website at: https://www.amg.com

The potential market cap would be $6,300m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Affiliated Managers Group, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail, high net worth and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.